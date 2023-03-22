Bean dinner proceeds benefits students

Members of the Gassettes — from left, Jennifer Jenkins, Dena Adams, Stephanie Jones, Brooke Cumbey, Shirley Hilton-Flanary, Patty Williams — tout Friday's bean dinner.

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Muskogee Real Estate Professionals will have their annual bean dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Bedouin Shrine Temple, 201 S. Sixth St. Cost is $5 for all you can eat. Proceeds benefit scholarships for area high school students. Sponsors are Muskogee Real Estate Professionals, Fort Gibson Masonic Lodge #12 and Muskogee Masonic Lodge #28. 

