“Beans to Bullets: Frontier Foodways” living history program planned

Fort Gibson Historic Site will host a living history program called “Beans to Bullets: Frontier Foodways” from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 20-21.
Soldiers, settlers and pioneers of Oklahoma had to gather, hunt, grow and prepare food to sustain their lives on the frontier. Visitors will see Fort Gibson’s hunting equipment and hear about various methods of food preparation, including how to make items that were easy to preserve, such as salted meats and hardtack. Guests will also have the opportunity to go inside the Fort Gibson bake house to see how soldiers prepared loaves of bread, which were a staple of their diet. Vegetable gardens also were planted in the warmer months to grow fresh ingredients to stave off scurvy and sustain the fort’s inhabitants through the harsh winter.
This program is free with paid admission, which can be purchased at the commissary located at 907 N. Garrison Ave. or at the office located within the palisade grounds. Fort Gibson Historic Site is a National Historic Landmark. Information: (918) 478-4088.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.