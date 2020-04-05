Bears provide smiles for those hunting

Kerri Jackson, owner of Unique Touch in Checotah, proudly displays her bear on the front porch of her beauty salon. Her bear is giving a haircut to her favorite Halloween display, a plastic skeleton. Jackson said she's been cutting hair for 25 years. Her shop is across the street on North Broadway from Laverne Mahan, who came up with the idea to display bears because of the coronavirus.

 KENTON BROOKS/Muskogee Phoenix

CHECOTAH — Laverne Mahan didn't know her idea would get this big.

"It started because everybody was cooped up in their house because of  the coronavirus," the Checotah woman said. "I thought what a good idea would be for people to get out and not amongst other people."

Mahan thought of teddy bears.

She asked residents to donate them or display them in the windows of their home. She got 10 to start and 83 places in the McIntosh County town have sprung up in what's she's calling "Going on a bear hunt in Checotah, OK." Mahan also has a Facebook page with the same name.

They're everywhere: store fronts, the new city hall/police department under construction has one each of their windows, and they even hang from stop signs.

"My husband (Tom) even has one in the dash of his Jeep," Mahan said with a laugh.

"It's just dominoed," Mahan said. "I never dreamed it would be this many. Everybody had pulled these bears out of their attic where they had them stored. Some of these bears belonged to their kids or grandkids."

Laverne Mahan of Checotah holds her bear that she displays in front of her home on North Broadway. Mahan had the idea for people to display their bears in front of their homes or in the windows to bring the town together because of the coronavirus. She started with 10 bears and now 83 locations around the town have bears. 

Mahan has heard people in area towns such as Council Hill, Haskell and Fort Gibson who have shown interest in the idea. She also heard from a woman in Australia who wanted to get involved.

"She wanted to be on the Facebook page, and I added her," she said. "I couldn't imagine why, but she posted a picture of her bear with her children on the page. I thought it was cool."

Kerri Jackson, owner of Unique Touch on North Broadway in Checotah, displays a bear on the porch of her beauty shop, and it looks like her bear is giving a haircut to her other favorite Halloween display, a plastic skeleton.

"It's something fun to look at," she said. "I thought it was a great idea. The coronavirus is making everyone be separate, but this is something (driving around) you and your family can do in your car."

Tom Mahan said he laughed when Laverne told him her idea.

"I got a big kick out of it. Nothing surprises me," he said. "She's liable to do anything."

"He always goes along with my crazy ideas," Laverne said.

Mahan constantly updates her Facebook page, as someone will let her know where a bear has been sighted. She added 10 new addresses earlier in the week. Cities including Lubbock, Texas, and Louisville, Kentucky, have done the same thing, she said.

Mahan's list grows daily.

"This has been rewarding for me because so many people have taken an interest," she said. "They've said it's OK to ride around. It' a good trip to ride around and find bears. It keeps everybody safe, and it's entertaining and educational."

