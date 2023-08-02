Muskogee Little Theatre performers seek to reveal new and authentic things within the timeless tale of “Beauty and the Beast.”
The musical, based on Disney’s 1991 adaptation of an old French tale, will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as Aug. 10, 11 and 12.
Director Melanie Wicks said the audience can expect to be surprised.
“With the cast and crew, I chose a word that would kind of stand for what we wanted to do with this show: Reveal,” she said. “And we carried that word through our rehearsal process. They looked for a way to reveal things in an authentic way.”
She said she hopes people in the audience can recall warm memories of seeing the film years ago.
The story focuses on an arrogant prince who must live as a beast until he finds true love. While searching for her father, Maurice, independent-minded Belle comes to the Beast’s enchanted castle, where people have been turned into teapots, candelabras, clocks and other objects.
Chiara Miller, who plays Belle, said she seeks to bring a sense of reality to the story.
“We all know it’s a fairy tale and with magical objects — nobody can really be a teapot,” she said. “But I seek to have people of all ages have a relation to one or more of the characters, like ‘oh, that could be me,’ or ‘I relate to that.’”
Miller said Belle goes to the castle and meets other objects “who aid her in her revelation of finding beauty within.”
She said Belle is a different role for her.
“Past roles I have played have been line-heavy or song-heavy and this one is kind of a little bit of both,” she said. “I feel a little bit more responsibility in ensuring that I have my stuff down.”
Steven Lambie plays Gaston, the village hunk who seeks Belle’s affection.
“He’s so funny, and he has funny lines, and the songs he does are really fun,” Lambie said. “But he has a dark side. He can have any girl in the land. He has people who adore him. He wants Belle. He wants something he can’t have. Every time she says no, he’s like ‘I’m gonna get her. She’s mine.’”
Lambie said cast members have pushed each other to go beyond the script.
“This one is never the same,” he said. “We have what we need to do on the page, what the script says. But how can we make that unique for our show?”
Wicks marveled at the cast.
“They have exceeded all my expectations for sure, and I think that I probably have the best team,” she said. “They all, first and foremost, respect the theater and they have been blessed with talent and they thankfully use it in a way that will bless our community.”
