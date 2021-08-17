Bedlam Blood Battle blood drive in Gore on Wednesday

Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Bedlam Blood Battle is here, and no matter which side you’re on, your donation will make a lifesaving difference for a fellow Oklahoman.
Join the Gore community for a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday on the bloodmobile parked at Harps Foods.
Successful blood donors will receive their choice of an “OSU orange” or “OU crimson” Bedlam T-shirt and choice of one free adult admission to Science Museum Oklahoma, one free adult admission to Frontier City Theme Park or two free admissions to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.
In addition, A1C blood sugar testing will be performed on all donations, part of a limited-time pilot of this testing that can help monitor and manage diabetes.
“No matter which team you’re backing in the Bedlam Blood Battle, it’s easy to come together with other fans to donate blood and our neighbors,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Now, it’s also an easy and free way to test your average blood sugar level to be better informed about your health. We’re excited to offer this testing to our donors as part of their lifesaving blood donation.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
