Don’t expect a silly clown car when the Bedouin Shrine Clowns present their annual car show this weekend.
“We don’t have the typical little car with 20 guys in it,” said Shrine member Gary Dunlap. “We don’t have one of those in our unit.”
The 21st annual car show, Saturday at Honor Heights Park, will feature a variety of cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles.
People can register their vehicles from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Entry is $20. General admission is free.
“We typically have between 85 and maybe 110 cars,” Dunlap said. “Our goal is 100 cars each year of various makes, models, styles and uses. We have everything from exotic sports cars to over the road jeeps and everything in between.”
Prizes are given to Best in Show, Best Interior and Best Paint Job.
“Sometimes a People’s Choice Award is given for a novelty car or something that struck the majority of people,” Dunlap said. “We encourage anyone and everyone to come see the craftsmanship put into the cars.”
Categories include original and modified trucks from 1900 to present. There are categories for Mustang, Camaro, Cougar/Thunderbird, Firebird/GTO/Corvette, special interest, rat rods, motorcycles and air-cooled vehicles.
Vehicles are judged by people knowledgable in paint and body, mechanics, Dunlap said.
Dunlap said each entry is “the pride and joy of a person who put time and effort in restoring something, either customizing it or making it like it once was.”
“That’s the point of the car show, to show you what I’ve got and what I’ve done,” he said.
Larry Tripp has won several Best in Show awards over the years. He said he expects to bring his 1967 Mustang this year. It has white interior and black with white stripes outside.
“She’s a very, very high end car,” he said.
“It’s got an engine they call a single overhead cam 27,” Tripp said, adding that he got his engine about two and a half years ago.
“There was one of those engines sold in February for $145,000,” he said. “I looked for 35 years to find one. There are very few out there.”
Tripp said he enters the Bedouin show each year to support the charity.
“If I win, I just give the money back,” he said. “I don’t want the money. I like to win the Best of Show.”
The Bedouin Shrine Clowns raise money through entry fees, sponsorships, concessions, T-shirt sales and drawings.
Car show proceeds benefit Shrine Temple upkeep and activities, Dunlap said.
“In the last year, we put a roof over our out building, called the White House, where we store things in,” he said. “We’ve paid for other similar non-budgeted items over the years, flooring in the temple, new tables, as well as our members going to conventions.”
“We exhibit our clown activities by being present at the circus and entertaining kids, signing autographs, take pictures with kids,” he said.
