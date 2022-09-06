Classic cars, hot dogs and snow cones — a good way to spend a Saturday morning.
That's what Bedouin Shrine Temple hopes people will do as it hosts its 20th Clown Car Show on Saturday at Honor Heights Park ball field.
Shrine Clown Unit Director Eric Blackwood said people can expect to see "everything from classic cars to motorcycles, everything from cars, trucks, specialized categories for T-Birds, Mustangs, Camaros, Firebirds."
"Everything from Model-Ts, Model-As, all different classes of muscle cars and current cars," he said. "We have several different classes of Jeeps, several different classes of motorcycles, specialty cars like ice-cream cars. It's a whole barrage."
Blackwood says this is a chance for children who are patients served by Shriners to engage with people in the area.
“They get to socialize in an atmosphere that's kind of protected,” he said. “They get to be in the general public and get to feel like anyone else. That's the whole point."
And there will be more than cars on display. There will be something for just about everyone.
"The parks department will mow the lawns for us and make sure all the restrooms are handicap-accessible and clean,” Blackwood said.
The car show competition is open to anyone with a classic car. Blackwood said the entrants range between 100-150 vehicles.
"They come in as groups sometimes, they come in as individuals," Blackwood said. "We give four main classes that win money —overall, best paint, best interior and best engine. And then there's the top three in each of their classes.
"For all the people that are putting cars in we have door prizes, and we have door prizes for the general public, as well."
And there will also be food truck for concessions.
“We'll have a food truck out there that will serve hamburgers and hot dogs," Blackwood said. "It comes with a pop and chips. Red Lobster will be out there handing out brownies, sugar biscuits and a couple of other things.
"Freddie's will be handing out custard, and we'll have snow cones."
Blackwood said there will be crafts and artists with their wares on display. Additionally, vehicles not entered in the show will be available for viewing.
“We should have ambulance and fire out there so the kids can see what it's like to be in one of those," he said.
Blackwood said the Shriners want to keep this going as strong as in the past.
"We try to make sure this is an event that people want to go to," he said. "This is Muskogee, and we're proud of it."
If you go
WHAT: Bedouin Shrine Clown Car Show.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday; awards show 1 p.m.
WHERE: Honor Heights Park ball field.
INFORMATION: (918) 616-2258.
