Beggs First Baptist Church - South is hosting their 12th annual Car Show on June 18. There is no charge to the public.
Awards will be presented for cars and trucks, motorcycles, and 11 special awards will be given. Registration for the car show is from 8-11 a.m., and the show begins at 11. The awards presentations will be at 2:30 p.m.
Barbecue, fried fish, desserts and more will be available for purchase.
The event will take place at the church on Oklahoma 16, three miles west of U.S. 75.
To enter or for information: Floyd, (918) 482-3272 or meter@ms7.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.