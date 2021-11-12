Bell ringers, Angel Trees take their place for the holidays

A light jingle greeted Hobby Lobby shoppers on a recent afternoon.
It came from Roy Entz, standing by a Salvation Army red kettle and gently ringing a bell to encourage giving.
Salvation Army bell ringers and Angel Trees are appearing throughout Muskogee early this year.
Muskogee Salvation Army Major Kari Booth said this year's goal is $80,000, up from the 2020 goal of $70,000.
Proceeds will help buy gifts for angels left unadopted from the Angel Trees, she said.
"It also goes to help with food for the families," Booth said. "The rest of the money is used in the social service office throughout the year."
Booth said the Salvation Army helps provide clothing, food and utility assistance throughout the year.
Entz said he and friends at First United Methodist Church of Muskogee ring bells each year for the Salvation Army. He said he has rung for 10 years.
Stephen Smalley, a Salvation Army board member, said there are 42 volunteer slots to fill each week at Hobby Lobby alone. He said each ringer works an hour and a half.
"We encourage them to work with a buddy," he said. "You enjoy it more if you have somebody with you."
He said he has encouraged a competition between Democrats and Republicans on how many total bell ringing hours each party can tally. However, anyone is welcome to volunteer.
"Salvation Army is just a great organization," he said. "People come to the Salvation Army for help with rent, help with utility bills. There's a food pantry. It's a wide variety of helping people."
Angel Trees also are going up in Muskogee.
Three auto dealers belonging to the James Hodge Auto Group will have their Angel Trees up soon, said Tamra Hodge.
"I can tell you the one at James Hodge Ford will be up on Monday," she said. "They delivered the Angels today, so I will have the angels available Monday."
Hodge, who is on the Salvation Army board, said the dealerships want to give back to the community.
"We've always adopted angels as a family, but now we're able to provide them for the community," she said, adding that the tree at the Ford dealership will have "ornaments" for children, nursing home residents and a few veterans.
The trees have paper ornaments featuring gift and clothing suggestions for each child, teen, veteran or nursing home resident. People buy items suggested on each ornament.
Booth said there are 350 children, 25 veterans and 60 seniors up for Angel Tree adoption this year.
"That just allows that child to have a Christmas they might not have without some help with the community," Booth said. "The people that apply are not really in a financial situation to provide extra stuff at Christmas time. They're basically the people that spend more money each month than they take in. Some months they pay electricity. Some months they pay gas, depends on what they can stretch more."
People can bring their items back to the Salvation Army Family Store or to the Salvation Army office.
The donated gifts are not wrapped, however people may write a note to the angel they adopted, Booth said.
Angel Tree Sites
• Salvation Army Family Store, 2328 E. Shawnee Bypass.
• American Bank, 3300 W. Broadway; 2401 Chandler Road.
• Arvest Bank, 230 W. Broadway; 735 N. York St.
• Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass.*
• James Hodge Ford, 1200 N. Main St.*
• James Hodge Toyota, 2314 W. Shawnee Bypass.*
• James Hodge Hyundai, 1330 N. Main St.*
* Angel trees will be up later at these sites.
Bell Ringers
• Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass.
• Big Lots, 2300 E. Shawnee Bypass.
• Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass.
• Homeland, 2410 Chandler Road.
• Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass.
You can help
• To volunteer to be a Salvation Army bell ringer, contact Hank Booth at (918) 924-3069.
