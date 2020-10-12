Bell Tower dedicated at Greenhill

Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, Greenhill Cemetery staff, friends and family took part in the ribbon cutting of the new bell tower at Greenhill on Friday.
The tower was the dream of the late Vernon Martin, the cemetery’s previous superintendent, who died in a motorcycle accident in September 2016.
The only part of the tower left unfinished is a clock to be installed later this month on the tower’s southwest side. The clock will have a 5 1/2-foot face.
Four black benches, funded by donors, surround the tower.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.