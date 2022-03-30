Academy Award winner Ben Johnson and five others will be posthumously inducted into the Oklahoma Movie Hall Of Fame on May 7.
Johnson, a Cherokee-Irish Oklahoman, began his movie career as a horse wrangler and stuntman. His skill with horses was legendary. Deeply respected by John Wayne as a “man of integrity” he appeared in more than 60 major motion pictures.
It was billionaire Howard Hughes that jump started Johnson’s career in the movie industry. Before filming the western classic "The Outlaw," Hughes bought some horses at the Chapman-Barnard Ranch, an Oklahoma ranch where Johnson's father was foreman. Hughes hired Johnson to get the horses to northern Arizona (for "The Outlaw" location shooting), and then to take them on to Hollywood.
Offered a job to wrangle horses and do stunt work at three times his ranch pay, Johnson decided to remain in Hollywood. After doing stunt work on several John Ford movies, Johnson was offered a seven-year contract. As Johnson read the conditions of the contract, he stopped reading when he came to the line $5,000 a week, found a pen and signed the contract. An astute businessman, Johnson, during his career as an actor, would eventually amass a fortune in cash and investments. After his death, he was buried in Pawhuska in the cemetery where his parents, sister and wife were interred.
Other 2022 inductees include actress and producer Rachel Cannon ("Madmen," "Fresh Off The Boat," "Two and a Half Men"), who is co-founder and co-CEO at Prairie Surf Studios in Oklahoma City. A native Tulsan, she has worked in the motion picture industry for more than two decades.
Elk City born, Mark A. Stansberry ("Rainbow Around The Sun," "Séance," "Scouts Honor") co-founder of Gray-Mark productions with Academy Award Winning producer Gray Fredrickson will also be inducted along with visual effects artist and supervisor, Chris Dawson, ("Jungle Cruise," "Aquaman," "Legends of Tomorrow," "The Tomorrow War"). Chris has worked in the industry for over three decades.
The twice Emmy-nominated makeup artist, Wynona Price, ("All in The Family," "The Heat of the Night," "Miss Everly’s Boys"), who had a four-decade long career working for legendary television producer Norman Lear, is also among this group. From the small town of Rentiesville, she attended high school in Muskogee. Always in the right place at the right time, she became the Publishers Clearing House Million Dollar Sweepstakes winner in July of 2020.
Character actress Amzie Strickland, a native of Oklahoma City, was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and will also be remembered posthumously. She began her long movie career in television shows like "Andy Griffith," "Twilight Zone" and "Gunsmoke." She made over 650 appearances in television shows, 30 in major motion pictures and appeared in two dozen made-for-television movies and numerous TV commercials.
The induction will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Roxy Theater. The induction ceremony is free and open to the public. Information: (918) 684-6366 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
If you go
WHAT: 2022 Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame Induction.
WHERE: Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 7.
ADMISSION: Free.
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6366.
