Benefit planned for Arnett

Friends are planning a benefit for the late Fort Gibson singer Billy Arnett.
Arnett, 48, died in a single-car crash May 11 on Old Taft Road, where his car veered off the road. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Arnett was not wearing his seat belt.
The benefit and silent auction will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. June 5 at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the benefit will be used to offset the cost of a headstone and related expenses.
Businesses or individuals who would like to donate items to the auction should contact Jessica Fowler (918) 360-9255, or Michelle Fausett (918) 910-1440.
