Best Buy announces closure of Muskogee store

Best Buy in Muskogee has announced they will close their doors.
The company has decided not to renew the lease of the Muskogee store at River City Plaza Shopping Center, 900 W. Shawnee Bypass. The last day of business will be Oct. 31, said Matthew Smith, Best Buy corporate spokesman.
"The decision to close a store is never an easy one and we are grateful for our Muskogee area customers who have shopped with us over the years," Smith said. "We hope they continue to shop with us at BestBuy.com."
The store took over the location approximately 10 years ago after Goody's clothing store closed. The commercial remodeling permit said the project was being performed at a cost of $1.1 million.
Smith said the company has not closed stores en masse as other retailers have.
"As a normal part of business, we look at store leases as they come up for renewal and make a decision based on a variety of factors," Smith said.
There may not be any 'going out of business' sales, he said.
"What we do with product inventory varies from store to store, but generally we transfer as much as possible to nearby stores," Smith said.
