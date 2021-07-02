BIA finds no correspondence about Treaty provision concerning Creek Freedmen

OKLAHOMA CITY – In response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) turned up no documents concerning correspondence between itself and the Muscogee Nation on Treaty of 1866. The Association sought correspondence between Muscogee Nation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs about Article 2 of the 1866 Treaty between the United States and the Muscogee Nation earlier this year. Article 2 provided “all the rights and privileges of native citizens” to Creek Freedmen. It ensured that “laws of [Muscogee] Nation shall be equally binding upon and give equal protection to all such persons, and all others, of whatsoever race or color, who may be adopted as citizens or members of said tribe.”
“We sought records from 2017 to 2020 — before and after the McGirt decision,” said Ivory Vann, member of the Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association and a Creek Freedman descendant from Muskogee.
The United States Supreme Court in July 2020 in McGirt v. Oklahoma held that the Muscogee Nation was never disestablished.
“The Treaty of 1866 still applies — it is good law for today,” said Vann, Creek Freedman descendant.
“We are disappointed that BIA’s response yielded no documents,” said Marilyn Vann, president of Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association. “But we continue to hold both the United States and Muscogee Nation accountable for treaty obligations to Creek Freedmen descendants,” Vann said.
Muscogee (Creek) Freedmen are Creeks descended from people enslaved by Muscogee Creek tribal members and free blacks that lived in the Muscogee Creek Nation before 1866. They have fought against their 1979 tribal disenrollment.
The BIA is the Department of the Interior agency responsible for implementing federal laws and policies related to American Indians. BIA records are subject to FOIA and may be released if statutorily defined exemptions do not apply.
Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association is a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization. Its mission is to educate the public about the history and culture of Afro-Indigenous freedmen of the Five Southeastern Tribes: Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole. The Association also advocates for descendants of freedmen tribal citizenship, and enforcement of descendants of freedmen civil and treaty rights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.