Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

A Tahlequah woman was killed Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Jacklyn Dobson, 24, was flown to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, where she was pronounced dead, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 9:54 p.m on U.S. 62 at South 460 Road, 3 miles west of Tahlequah in Cherokee County.
The collision remains under investigation, and OHP has identified the vehicle as white. No other description was available.
If you have any information about the collision, contact OHP at (918) 683-3256.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.