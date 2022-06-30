WASHINGTON — Federal Emergence Management Agency (FEMA) announced Thursday in a news release that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Oklahoma to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm, tornadoes and flooding, May 2-8.
The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa counties.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Roland W. Jackson has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
