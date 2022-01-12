Bids accepted for Older Americans Act funding

Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging announces availability of Older Americans Act Title III Funding. Grants are for a four-year project period, awarded 12 months at a time. Year 1 grant funding begins July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023.
This is not for individuals.
Bid proposals are being accepted for the following services to be provided to persons age 60 years and older in: Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
• Congregate and home-delivered meals and in-home services (bid per county).
• Health promotion.
• Legal services.
• National Family Caregiver Support Program.
• Outreach services.
• Transportation.
Bid packets available Jan. 12, for pickup at the EODD office, 1012 N 38th St., Muskogee, OK 74401, or mailed upon request. To be considered for funding, a representative from bidder agency/organization is required to attend the Proposers’ Conference at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 4, at EODD. Facility is ADA accessible. Bid proposal closing date is March 4, 2022, at noon. Contact Stacy Nicholson, AAA planner, at (918) 913-9584 or email snicholson@eoddok.org with questions or to request a bid packet.
