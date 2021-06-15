Biker friendly community gives back

It’s no secret Muskogee is “biker friendly,” and the area has some of the best motorcycle riding in Oklahoma. The Bedouin Shrine Iron Horse Patrol, of Muskogee, has also been doing their share to promote our area to motorcycle enthusiasts by hosting their annual Poker Run for 13 years. The best thing about this is the money they raise for charity with the annual event. Their motto is “Big Kids helping Little Kids.” The sponsors pay for the prize money, and 100% of what the bikers spend goes to the Bedouin Shrine Children’s Hospital Transportation Fund.
This year’s event will be held on Saturday. Registration will be from 9-11 a.m., at the Bedouin Shrine Temple, 201 S. Sixth St. The last bike in will be at 5:30 pm. There will be $4,000 in cash, prizes, and awards. Also, there is a separate category for women, too. The “top hand” for the women’s hand will also be $500, plus, a 25 carat Brasilian amethyst necklace.
In the first 13 years, these “Big Kids” (Shriners) have raised well over $150,000, with the help of over 3,000 participants.
Even though it’s thought of as a motorcycle event, the actual poker run is open to all types of highway legal vehicles for those 21 and over. It’s a great scenic ride/drive through the Cookson Hills.
On top of that, there is just a lot fun & camaraderie at these events. Come join the fun and remember – you too can be a Big Kid.
Information: (918) 682-2761.
