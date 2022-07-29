WASHINGTON — The following bill was co-sponsored by a U.S. senator from in Oklahoma.
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., has introduced legislation (H.R. 8499) to "prohibit the Secretary of Energy, the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Transportation, the Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission from considering, in taking any action, the social cost of carbon, the social cost of methane, the social cost of nitrous oxide, or the social cost of any other greenhouse gas, unless compliant with Office of Management and Budget guidance."The bill was introduced on July 26 and has six co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., Buddy Carter, R-Ga., Greg Steube, R-Fla., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Energy and Commerce; Natural Resources; and Transportation and Infrastructure committees.For more information, Rep. Richard Hudson, 2112 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-3715; or in district offices at 325 McGill Ave. N.W., Ste. 500, Concord, NC 28027; (704) 786-1612; 225 Green St., Ste. 202, Fayetteville, NC 28301; (910) 997-2070; Sandhills Community College, Van Dusen Bldg., Ste. 114, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; (910) 246-5374.
