Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 88F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.