Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., has introduced legislation (H.R. 5433) to "protect the privacy of internet users by reinforcing online privacy rights and through the establishment of a national Do Not Track system." The bill was introduced Oct. 1 and was co-sponsored by Reps. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. It was referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Information: Rep. Bill Posey, 2150 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-3671; or in district office at 2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Bldg. C, Melbourne, FL 32940; 321/632-1776.
