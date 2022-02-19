WASHINGTON — The following bill was introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in Oklahoma.
Rep. Lisa C. McClain, R-Mich., has introduced legislation (H.R. 6686) to "provide for the imposition of sanctions on members of the National Communist Party Congress of the People's Republic of China." The bill was introduced on Feb. 9 and has 23 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Kevin Hern, R-Okla.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary committees. Information: Rep. Lisa C. McClain, 218 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-2106; or in district office at 6303 26 Mile Road, Ste. 120, Washington, MI 48094.
