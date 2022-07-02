WASHINGTON — Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., has introduced legislation (H.R. 8167) to "amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to repeal certain excise taxes relating to firearms."The bill was introduced on June 22 and has 56 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Mary E. Miller, R-Ill., James Comer, R-Ky., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Troy E. Nehls, R-Texas, Brian Babin, R-Texas, Scott Desjarlais, R-Tenn., Trent Kelly, R-Miss., Sam Graves, R-Mo., Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., Clay Higgins, R-La., Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Michael Cloud, R-Texas, Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Pat Fallon, R-Texas, Greg Steube, R-Fla., Matthew M. Rosendale, R-Mont., Bob Good, R-Va., Jody Hice, R-Ga., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Randy Weber, R-Texas, Barry Moore, R-Ala., A. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., Mo Brooks, R-Ala., Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Jim Banks, R-Ind., Brian J. Mast, R-Fla., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Andy Harris, R-Md., Scott Perry, R-Pa., Buddy Carter, R-Ga., Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Mike Bost, R-Ill., John H. Rutherford, R-Fla., Chip Roy, R-Texas, Glenn R. Grothman, R-Wis., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., Morgan Griffith, R-Va., Austin Scott, R-Ga., Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., Dan Meuser, R-Pa., Thomas Tiffany, R-Wis., Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., Van Taylor, R-Texas, Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., Tracey Mann, R-Kan., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Ways and Means and Natural Resources committees. Information: Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, 521 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, (202) 225-9893; or in the district office at 210 Washington St. N.W., Ste. 202, Gainesville, GA 30501; (770) 297-3388.
editor's pick
Bill co-sponsored by senator from Oklahoma — Week ending June 30
- By Targeted News Service
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center to remain open
- Council Hill woman killed in ATV collision
- BREAKING: Tahlequah shooting victim taken to Tulsa hospital; suspect in custody, gun dumped by newspaper office
- Still in the saddle, FGHS quarterback looks toward fourth year as starter
- Managing his way: Rougher charting his path after breakout sophomore season
- Gore man injured in train collision
- Unofficial election results
- Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center to remain open
- Main Street narrowed to one lane through Friday
- Muskogee First Assembly fireworks event canceled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.