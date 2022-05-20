WASHINGTON — Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., has introduced legislation (H.R. 7719) to "amend title 18, U.S. Code, to prohibit discrimination by abortion against an unborn child on the basis of results from laboratory developed tests."The bill was introduced on May 11 and has 23 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., Randy Weber, R-Texas, Brian Babin, R-Texas, Richard Hudson, R-N.C., Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Glenn R. Grothman, R-Wis., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Robert Latta, R-Ohio, Steven M. Palazzo, R-Miss., Ken Buck, R-Colo., Barry Moore, R-Ala., David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., Bob Good, R-Va., Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., Ben Cline, R-Va., Jim Banks, R-Ind., Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., and Pete Stauber, R-Minn.The legislation was referred to the House Judiciary Committee. For more information, Rep. Michelle Fischbach, 1237 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-2165; or in district offices at 2211 First St., Ste. 190, Willmar, MN 56201; (218) 422-2090; 2513 Eighth St. S., Moorhead, MN 56560; (218) 422-2090.
