WASHINGTON — Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has introduced legislation (H.R. 8635) to "amend title IV of the Social Security Act to establish a demonstration grant program to provide emergency relief to foster youth and improve pre-placement services offered by foster care stabilization agencies." The bill was introduced on Aug. 2 and was co-sponsored by Reps. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., Karen Bass, D-Calif., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich. It was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee. For more information, Rep. Don Bacon, 1024 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-4155; or in district office at 13906 Gold Circle, Ste. 101, Omaha, NE 68144; (888) 221-7452.
editor's pick
Bill co-sponsored by senator in Oklahoma — Week ending Aug. 11
- Targeted News Service
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Head coach turns defensive: Hilldale’s Blevins takes on d-coordinator task after departure
- Porter man injured in single-vehicle crash
- Muskogee businessman found dead
- A first day, with other firsts as summer work shifts to fall camp
- Teachers needed at most local, area schools
- Muskogee man injured in motorcycle crash
- Muskogee businessman found dead
- Muskogee couple charged with child neglect appear in court
- OHP: Boy dies after utility vehicle rolls in Pittsburg County
- Randy Howard remembered for being helpful
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.