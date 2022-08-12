WASHINGTON — Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has introduced legislation (H.R. 8635) to "amend title IV of the Social Security Act to establish a demonstration grant program to provide emergency relief to foster youth and improve pre-placement services offered by foster care stabilization agencies." The bill was introduced on Aug. 2 and was co-sponsored by Reps. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., Karen Bass, D-Calif., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich. It was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee. For more information, Rep. Don Bacon, 1024 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-4155; or in district office at 13906 Gold Circle, Ste. 101, Omaha, NE 68144; (888) 221-7452.

