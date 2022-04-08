WASHINGTON — The following bill was co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in Oklahoma.
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, has introduced legislation (H.R. 7366) to "ban the imposition of any State or local liability insurance, tax, or user fee requirement for firearm or ammunition ownership or commerce." The bill was introduced on April 1 and has 25 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Daniel Crenshaw, R-Texas, Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, Randy Weber, R-Texas, Roger Williams, R-Texas, Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., Adrian Smith, R-Neb., Mary E. Miller, R-Ill., Tracey Mann, R-Kan., Greg Steube, R-Fla., Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Tom Cole, R-Okla., Mike Bost, R-Ill., Rick Crawford, R-Ark., Don Bacon, R-Neb., Joe Wilson, R-S.C., John Rose, R-Tenn., Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., Bob Good, R-Va., John Moolenaar, R-Mich., Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, and Ken Buck, R-Colo.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Ways and Means and Judiciary committees. Information: Ronny Jackson, 118 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; (202) 225-3706; or in district office at 620 S. Taylor St., Ste. 200, Amarillo, TX 79101; (806) 371-8844.
