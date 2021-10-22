WASHINGTON — The following bill was co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in Oklahoma.
Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., has introduced the Indian Programs Advance Appropriations Act (H.R. 5567) "to amend the Indian Self-Determination Act and the Indian Health Care Improvement Act to provide advance appropriations authority for certain accounts of the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Indian Education of the Department of the Interior and the Indian Health Service of the Department of Health and Human Services."
The bill was introduced Oct. 12 and has 10 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Don Young, R-Alaska, Tom Cole, R-Okla., Sharice Davids, D-Kan., Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., Ron Kind, D-Wis., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., and Del. Eleanor Holmes-Norton, D-D.C.
The legislation was jointly referred to the House Natural Resources; Energy and Commerce; Budget; Education and Labor committees.The full text of the bill is available from https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/5567/text.
Information: Rep. Betty McCollum, 2256 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-6631; or in district office at 661 LaSalle St., Ste. 110, St. Paul, MN 55114; (651) 224-9191.
