WASHINGTON — The following bill was co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in Oklahoma for the week ending Oct. 14.
Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, has introduced legislation (H.R. 5549) to "amend the Indian Health Care Improvement Act to authorize advance appropriations for the Indian Health Service by providing 2-fiscal-year budget authority." The bill was introduced Oct. 8 and has seven co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., Ron Kind, D-Wis., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Tom Cole, R-Okla., Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Marilyn Strickland, D-Wash. Information: Rep. Don Young, 2314 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-5765; or in district offices at 100 Cushman St., Ste. 30, Fairbanks, AK 99707; (907) 456-0210; 471 W. 36th Ave., Ste. 201 Anchorage, AK 99503; (907) 271-5978.
