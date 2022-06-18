WASHINGTON — The following bill was co-sponsored by a U.S. senator from Oklahoma.
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., has introduced legislation (H.R. 8016) to "provide for operations of the Federal Columbia River Power System pursuant to a certain operation plan for a specified period of time."The bill was introduced on June 9 and has 10 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, Matthew M. Rosendale, R-Mont., Pete Stauber, R-Minn., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., and Bruce Westerman, R-Ark.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Natural Resources and Transportation and Infrastructure committees. Information: Rep. Dan Newhouse, 504 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-5816; or in district offices at 402 E. Yakima Ave., Ste. 445, Yakima, WA 98901; 509/452-3243; 3100 George Washington Way, Ste. 135, Richland, WA 99354; 509/713-7374; 705 Omache Drive, Ste. E-413, Omak, WA 98841; 509/433-7760.
