WASHINGTON — The following bill was introduced by a U.S. Senator from in Oklahoma.
Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., has introduced the Partial Birth Abortion is Murder Act (H.R. 7604) "to amend title 18, U.S. Code, to provide for enhanced penalties for partial birth abortions."The bill was introduced on April 27. It was referred to the House Judiciary Committee. The full text of the bill is available from https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/7604/text. For more information, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, 2421 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-2701; or in district offices at 1 E. Choctaw, Ste. 175, McAlester, OK 74501; (918) 423-5951; 811-A N. York St., Muskogee, OK 74403; (918) 687-2533; 223 W. Patti Page Blvd., Claremore, OK 74017; (918) 283-6262.
