WASHINGTON — The following bill was introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in Oklahoma.
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., has introduced legislation (H.R. 6561) to "amend title 28, U.S. Code, to provide for the secure storage of a licensed firearm possessed by a Federal judge." The bill was introduced Feb. 2 and was co-sponsored by Reps. John R. Carter, R-Texas, Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Richard Hudson, R-N.C., Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., and Kevin Hern, R-Okla. It was jointly referred to the House Judiciary and Oversight and Reform committees. Information: Rep. Tom Cole, 2207 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-6165; or in district offices at 100 E. 13th St., Ste. 213, Ada, OK 74820; (580) 436-5375; 711 S.W. D Ave., Ste. 201, Lawton, OK 73501; (580) 357-2131; 2424 Springer Drive, Ste. 201, Norman, OK 73069; (405) 329-6500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.