WASHINGTON — Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., has introduced legislation (H.R. 7699) to "rescind certain amounts appropriated under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021." The bill was introduced on May 10 and has nine co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Clay Higgins, R-La., Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Bill Posey, R-Fla., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Byron Donalds, R-Fla. The legislation was jointly referred to the House Oversight and Reform; Financial Services; Transportation and Infrastructure; and Foreign Affairs committees. For more information, Rep. Buddy Carter, 2432 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515; (202) 225-5831; or in district offices at 1510 Newcastle St., Ste. 200, Brunswick, GA 31520; (912) 265-9010; 6602 Abercorn St., Ste. 105-B, Savannah, GA 31405; (912) 352-0101.
