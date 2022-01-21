WASHINGTON — The following bill was introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from Oklahoma.
Jan. 15 — Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., has introduced legislation (H.R. 6397) to "amend the Public Health Service Act to establish a grant program to award grants to public institutions of higher education located in a covered State." It was referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Information: Rep. Tom Cole, 2207 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-6165; or in district offices at 100 E. 13th St., Ste. 213, Ada, OK 74820; (580) 436-5375; 711 S.W. D Ave., Ste. 201, Lawton, OK 73501; (580) 357-2131; 2424 Springer Drive, Ste. 201, Norman, OK 73069; (405) 329-6500.
