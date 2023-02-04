WASHINGTON — The following bill was introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Representatives from in Oklahoma.
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., introduced a joint resolution on Jan. 9, 2023.H.J. Res. 11. A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to limit the number of terms that a Member of Congress may serve; to the Committee on the Judiciary.The joint resolution is cosponsored by Reps. Jared Golden, D-Maine, Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, Jim Banks, R-Ind., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Dan Bishop, R-N.C., Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., Ken Buck, R-Colo., Eric Burlison, R-Mo., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., A. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., Russell Fry, R-S.C., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Bob Good, R-Va., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Tracey Mann, R-Kan., Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Brian J. Mast, R-Fla., Cory Mills, R-Fla., Barry Moore, R-Ala., Troy E. Nehls, R-Texas, Scott Perry, R-Pa., Keith Self, R-Texas, Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., John Joyce, R-Pa., George Santos, R-N.Y., Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Michael Cloud, R-Texas, William Timmons, R-S.C., Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, Gary J. Palmer, R-Ala., James Comer, R-Ky., Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., Chip Roy, R-Texas, Mary E. Miller, R-Ill., Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., Darin LaHood, R-Ill., Kat Cammack, R-Fla., and Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn.
* * *Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to limit the number of terms that a Member of Congress may serve. Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled (two-thirds of each House concurring therein), that the following article is proposed as an amendment to the Constitution of the United States, which shall be valid to all intents and purposes as part of the Constitution when ratified by the legislatures of three-fourths of the several States within seven years after the date of its submission for ratification:
"Article — "Section 1. No person who has served three terms as a Representative shall be eligible for election to the House of Representatives. For purposes of this section, the election of a person to fill a vacancy in the House of Representatives shall be included as one term in determining the number of terms that such person has served as a Representative if the person fills the vacancy for more than one year."
Section 2. "No person who has served two terms as a Senator shall be eligible for election or appointment to the Senate. For purposes of this section, the election or appointment of a person to fill a vacancy in the Senate shall be included as one term in determining the number of terms that such person has served as a Senator if the person fills the vacancy for more than three years."
Section 3. "No term beginning before the date of the ratification of this article shall be taken into account in determining eligibility for election or appointment under this article."
* * *Summary: This joint resolution proposes a constitutional amendment limiting Representatives to three terms and Senators to two terms. Terms beginning before the ratification of this amendment do not count toward these term limits.
