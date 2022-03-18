WASHINGTON — The following bill was introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in Oklahoma on March 11.
• Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., has introduced legislation (H.R. 7039) to "provide an exemption from certain criminal provisions for participating as a combatant in the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine on behalf of Ukraine." The bill was introduced on March 9 and was co-sponsored by Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind. It was referred to the House Judiciary Committee. For more information, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, 2421 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-2701; or in district offices at 1 E. Choctaw, Ste. 175, McAlester, OK 74501; (918) 423-5951; 811-A N. York St., Muskogee, OK 74403; (918) 687-2533; 223 W. Patti Page Blvd., Claremore, OK 74017; (918) 283-6262.
