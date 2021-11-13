WASHINGTON, Nov. 11 -- The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in Oklahoma.
Rep. Kevin P. Brady, R-Texas, has introduced legislation (H.R. 5834) to "amend title II of the Social Security Act to replace the windfall elimination provision with a formula equalizing benefits for certain individuals with non-covered employment. "The bill was introduced on Nov. 3 and has 31 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Stephanie I. Bice, R-Okla., Kevin Hern, R-Okla. The legislation was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee. Information: Rep. Kevin Brady, 1011 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-4901; or in district offices at 200 River Point, Ste. 304, Conroe, TX 77304; (936) 441-5700; 1300 11th St., Ste. 400, Huntsville, TX 77340; (936) 439-9532.
