WASHINGTON — The following bill was co-sponsored by a U.S. Senator from Oklahoma.
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., has introduced legislation (H.R. 9023) to "rescind certain balances made available to the Internal Revenue Service and redirect them to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection."The bill was introduced on Sept. 28 and has 13 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., Buddy Carter, R-Ga., Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, Pete Stauber, R-Minn., Lance Gooden, R-Texas, Randy Weber, R-Texas, Daniel Crenshaw, R-Texas, Greg Steube, R-Fla., Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., and Mayra Flores, R-Texas.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Appropriations and Ways and Means committees. Information: Rep. Claudia Tenney, 1410 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-3665; or in district offices at 49 Court St., Ste. 210, Binghamton, NY 13901; 607/242-0200; 430 Court St., Ste. 102, Utica, NY 13502; 315/732-0713.
