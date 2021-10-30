WASHINGTON — The following bill was introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in Oklahoma for the week ending Oct. 28.
Oct. 23 — Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., has introduced legislation (H.R. 5656) to "amend titles XVIII and XIX of the Social Security Act to require providers of services and health maintenance organizations under the Medicare and Medicaid programs to provide for certain policies to be in place relating to do-not-resuscitate orders or similar physician's orders for unemancipated minors receiving services. "The bill was introduced on Oct. 21 and has 27 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Chris Smith, R-N.J., Jim Banks, R-Ind., Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, Tracey Mann, R-Kan., Ron Estes, R-Kan., Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., Blake D. Moore, R-Utah, Stephanie I. Bice, R-Okla., Andy Barr, R-Ky., Brian Babin, R-Texas, Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., Robert Latta, R-Ohio, Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, Bob Good, R-Va., Julia Letlow, R-La., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Andy Harris, R-Md., Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., Matthew M. Rosendale, R-Mont., Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, C. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., Roger Williams, R-Texas, David Kustoff, R-Tenn., and Mary E. Miller, R-Ill.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means committees. Information, Rep. Jake LaTurner, 1630 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-6601; or in district office at 3550 S.W. Fifth St., Topeka, KS 66606; (785) 234-5966.
