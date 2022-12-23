WASHINGTON — The following bill was introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in Oklahoma:
Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., has introduced legislation (H.R. 9577) to "amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to expand access to psychological and behavioral services."The bill was introduced on Dec. 15 and was co-sponsored by Reps. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. It was jointly referred to the House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means committees. Information: Rep. Judy Chu, 2423 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-5464; or in district offices at 527 S. Lake Ave., Ste. 106, Pasadena, CA 91101; (626) 304-0110; 415 W. Foothill Blvd., Ste 122, Claremont, CA 91711; (909) 625-5394.
