Bingham returns to Oklahoma to complete sentence

A man convicted in 2012 of 27 counts of forcible sodomy has been returned to Oklahoma from Pennsylvania to complete his sentence here.
Roger Wayne Bingham, 49, pleaded guilty in 2012 to forcible sodomy for performing oral sex on a boy younger than 16 years old during the course of six months beginning in August 2008. Bingham was charged in 2009.
Bingham was sentenced in Muskogee County District Court to serve 27 concurrent 20-year sentences for the crimes. But Bingham had to serve out his time in a Pennsylvania prison after pleading guilty to a similar crime in 2009. He was returned to Pennsylvania to finish his 12-year sentence there and was recently returned to Oklahoma after finishing his Pennsylvania term.
"He will get credit for time served," said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge. "Department of Corrections will calculate the remainder of his time. It's an 85% crime, which works out to 17 years he must serve."
Bingham pleaded guilty in December 2009 to a charge of statutory sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy in Pennsylvania, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility involving a phone and a computer.
According to a court affidavit, the boy talked with Bingham and later met him at a skating rink. The juvenile told police he and Bingham then went to a motel.
Bingham performed sexual acts on him at the motel, the boy told police. Bingham gave police a statement corroborating the victim’s account, according to the Leader Times newspaper in Kittaning, Pa.
Bingham made a 17-hour drive to Pennsylvania, a little more than 1,000 miles away from Muskogee, to meet the boy, police said earlier. Bingham allegedly told the boy he was 19.
A judge in Pennsylvania classified Bingham as a “sexually violent predator.”
A psychologist who examined Bingham during the proceedings in Pennsylvania told the court Bingham had provided details about past sexual relationships he had with four teenage boys in Oklahoma.
Bingham is being held in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility awaiting transfer to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections
"He'll get credit for the time he's been in custody," Loge said. "They'll take that off the 17 years, and then, he'll have to serve out the rest. He gets credit for Pennsylvania and Oklahoma time."
