Birding Today: Attract wildlife using native plants

Most insects reproduce and dine upon specific native plants that are part of their evolutionary history. Without them, insects suffer, and that follows all the way up the food chain with amphibians, birds, and rodents. Landscapes formed with nonnatives eventually turn into dead zones.
A friend in Washington state gave up his lawn a decade ago, as it was a chore to mow, too many resources were needed, and he got nothing back via food and habitat for wildlife. He hit the nail on the head with the fact that global insect populations are taking a turn for the worst and have been for decades.
It has been proven that native biodiversity sequesters carbon, rebuilds habitats, supports pollinators, and captures runoff. Only two or three native trees contribute a third of productiveness than the monocultures that we were taught are good to keep topsoil from blowing away. Wildlife automatically comes to land with native plants.
Change comes through the vision of one and helps to stop environmental collapse. People will learn quickly how fast birds and other native life flock to land with everything that they require. Food, water, shelter, and places for cover say a lot when it comes to native birds, as well as migrants. A pond with moving water will get you that and more. Plant them, and THEY WILL COME.
Lawns require large amount of water. Ask any homeowner with a lush lawn and little else. Lawnmower emissions bring as much pollution as driving a car for two hours on the open highway. Researchers have found that if we think about lawns on a large scale, they become harder to justify.
As the climate catastrophe worsens around us, we have less water to waste, and eventually city fathers come to terms with the fact that we can no longer use the water on lawns, the rising awareness will change that pattern. There is a better alternative that requires much less water.
Local municipalities including many of our own advocate for planting natives in medians, parks, and roadsides. Seed bombs have come to vacant lots near you where there is no legal right to garden.
Both Audubon and the National Wildlife Federation have a native plant finder tool where one just enters a zip code to find trees, shrubs, and plants native to one’s area. Native plant nurseries are everywhere, some of the largest are as near as Texas, and plants are inexpensive. Seeds are also sold there and are even more affordable.
If we want the freedom to eradicate the weed ordinances that many cities have, we need public support to address that. Birds live near and within native oaks due to a biomass of caterpillars, as they increased their food sources by nearly double in order to raise their young. Ask any major city’s leaders about their monarch butterflies and native bees. You will be surprised that New York City and Chicago have more per square acre than many other smaller locations.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
