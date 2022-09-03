Birding Today: Bats confuse Swainson's Hawks to survive

Swainson’s Hawks are remarkable regarding the method in which they capture Mexican free-tailed bats when the bats begin to emerge from their caves in many locations during fall migration. They can be seen grabbing the bats with one foot and shoving them in their mouths, while they procure another at the same time.
The first time I observed this phenomena was during a fall visit to Texas when an agrilife put together multiple events to keep bird watchers entertained as an experimental program to raise money for free youth programs.
The hawks could be seen setting up in trees around nearby bat caves awaiting the bewitching hour when the mammals would emerge by the thousands at dusk. We were surrounding the caves as well for good views of this remarkable event and to witness first hand what this would entail. It was very rapid and difficult to view as well as be able to take it all in mentally. One’s eyes just could not simply focus on the chain of events en masse.
However, there was a study done recently by researchers from the University of Oxford to make it easier to observe what was happening through their usage of strategically positioned HD cameras around the mouth of the cave. They could then reconstruct through overlapping the camera fields of view and create 3-D images of what took place.
Swarming had only been something to be speculated upon for quite some time, and this study provided an explanation as the mass confusion was removed from sectional observation of sometimes half a million bats all doing the same thing at the same time.
When the Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from their respective caves, they rely on what is known as “safety in numbers.” This mechanism kicks into effect to create as much mad confusion as possible to reduce chances of single individuals being captured and meeting their demise. Scientists have always thought that nature took its cue that if predators were confused, their prey would have a better chance to escape. Evidence supporting this thought was actually mixed.
This study may suggest that the confusion aspect may mean less to predators than previously thought. It is a strong possibility that visual animals like raptors attacking prey may prefer denser groups of animals, as they are able to control only one segment of the whole picture window.
It’s similar to strategic military operations: one individual is responsible for his or her job in an attack.
When Swainson’s Hawks arrive on their home ground in Argentina after our fall migration, it is their time to shine on how they use thermals to their advantage. Hunting on the ground early and later in the day, they become airborne mid-day and are taken upward naturally. While doing so, they grab insects on the way up and eat, just like they do with our Mexican free-tailed bats.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.