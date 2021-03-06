Birding Today: Bird once thought extinct recently photographed

We all know about extinctions. The prefaces to our birding guides include them, and until the last century, they were few and far between. Perhaps one of our fairly recent losses was the Ivory-billed Woodpecker, which was even larger than the Pileated Woodpecker, so it would be hard to miss in the bayous of Louisiana. Some birders still dream about it and hope that it will turn up again. It might.
Think back to history between the 1840s and 1850s when the Mexican-American War brought America’s expansion to the western frontier when Texas and California were found and eventually became states. The Great Auk went extinct and the Oregon Trail prompted a wave of migration to the west.
On a little island in the Pacific known as Indonesian Borneo, a great discovery was made between 1843 and 1848: the Black-browed Babbler was discovered as the only specimen. Fast forward to 2020, and our hero, the Holy Grail Black-browed Babbler was found in the flesh, but it was not known to anyone at the time. It was photographed and released back into its forest home.
To make a long story short minus the details, the recent photo was identified. Such was the good news that it was a live bird and not the last of its kind with no hope on this earth that another would be found, history was made in the birding world. It was a desire-filled moment, and the journal of the Oriental Bird Club got the story.
This was a far cry from the original deceased specimen, as its true coloring was finally known. Even though ornithologists are prepared for these kinds of discrepancies, it was a true wonder and clinched the fact that the babbler was a beautiful living bird.
The highlights of the original mystery allowed some of the unknowns to be solved, as it was not from Java as originally surmised. This bird was also part of history when our own Passenger Pigeon existed, and now conservationist can secure these forests to protect the species as well as any others that may be within Kalimantan.
When the COVID crisis is over, it is planned that we will change the fact that so little is known about what was thought to be an extinct bird. Its listing as data deficient will eventually be changed if all goes according to plan, and we may discover what its status truly is.
It is also a reason for us to be more in tune with protecting our forests, and perhaps one day, some of our previously extinct species may not be extinct any more.
Indonesia is also home to the Birds of Paradise, and it would be a shame to allow them to lose populations now that we are all aware that there are well over a thousand species there.
May it be a lesson to keep our valuable forests intact for what could become missing links, to teach us how to survive in our own country.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
