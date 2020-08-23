Birding Today: Birds essential to ecosystems

Besides birding and photography, some of us collect stamps. There was a reminder for years that the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 was enacted in 1916. The five-cent stamp was proudly a part of stamp collections in 1966 when it had its 50th anniversary. We never dreamed that it would be challenged like this year.
The statute made it illegal to kill, sell, hunt, capture, pursue or hunt any migratory bird without a permit from U.S. Fish and Wildlife. It included live and dead birds, nests, eggs, and feathers.
In August, Federal Judge Valerie Caproni upheld Missouri vs. Holland, as our government attempted to override the provisions of state law, and Judge Caproni stated that “it is not only a sin to kill a mockingbird, it is also a crime.”
It is a sad thing when our own government, who is sworn to uphold our laws, makes the attempt to kill what has been protected, and we know why this law has the teeth that it does. People have attempted to kill birds for centuries just to make money, be if for the millinery trade, the sake of killing our majestic Bald Eagles for sport, possession of bird parts for no good reason other than assumption, and simple disregard for life.
Why are birds important? With a properly balanced ecosystem, all entities worked in tandem. One ecosystem worked well with another all the way down the line. When we made attempts to change things, by killing off important predators like wolves, it created large gaps in the ecosystems.
A good example is your car. If you remove integral parts in the engine, as well as the exhaust and cooling systems, what happens? The car doesn’t function well. It loses integrity and will break down, forcing us to purchase expensive repairs or even get a new vehicle. It requires upkeep just like anything else. When we ignore simple problems, they turn into larger ones, and before we know it, major systems become damaged and refuse to function because they cannot without the necessary components.
Necessary components for birds include insects. Those birds returning south now from their breeding grounds fed on many detrimental insects like ticks, mosquitoes, flies, spruce budworms and many other insects that cause harm to our crops and person. Adult birds fed these harmful life forms to their young to help them grow quickly, because protein provides growth spurts in a short period of time, just like when we were young.
Our parents fed us protein and other good foods to keep us growing well, forming strong bones and teeth, as well as hardy internal organs to last a lifetime. When we inject detrimental organisms into good food like pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals that were unnecessary to good living, these chemicals become a part of our bodies and never leave it. Then they cause illnesses in our bodies and we cannot escape them, so the inevitable happens.
That is why we speak out, because we must.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
