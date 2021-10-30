Birding Today: Birds help each other to learn

Birds are some of the most intelligent and social animals. Couple that with the vast communication networks that some of them have out of species (chickadees, Tufted Titmice, and Downy Woodpeckers as forest raptor warning systems) and that’s quite a system that Alexander Graham Bell would have marveled at when he and Elisha Gray embarked on bringing the world closer together with a patent in 1876.
Fast forward to birding behavior and yes, there’s much more, but we will just discuss free handouts today.
Bird feeders have been around for quite some time. Songbirds have been getting used to having their way with food, and just like the length of wings for long distance migrants, evolving bill shapes for seed feeders, and compressing vital organs to make themselves lighter while they travel from one end of the globe to the next, it didn’t end there.
When trash cans and dumpsters began providing food sources, many other species became involved. Gulls and starlings enjoyed what may have been front row seats after they observed the homeless and their dogs feed themselves next to rats and other animals.
As keepers of records, we jotted this down for future reference, and as time passed, actions like this also occurred around the world. There were stories about Australia’s Sulfur-crested Cockatoo gaining entry to a man’s trashcan. This only impressed the ornithologist, because the bird had to loosen the lid and pry it off. European researchers became involved, behavior censuses were taken, and the knowledge grew everywhere. Let’s face it, if one bright species has discovered this activity, so have others all around the world. Birds learn by watching one another, and they can easily travel and teach others if they migrate, but even if they don’t, the knowledge starts out in one place and can easily turn regional in year or two.
Blue Tits popped foil lids of milk bottles in the United Kingdom in the 1920s.
Parrots are all over the world including wild colonies (The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill), and other colonies in South Texas roost together at night and communicate as one should find logical.
Many of us know about the codependence of wolves and ravens for this same purpose as food sources. Ravens can quickly spot the food, Wolves are directed to it and eat without a lot of trouble. Ravens respond to eviscerated carcasses, rinse and repeat.
The Australian White Ibis learned about utilizing dumpsters, gulls began helping themselves in stores and would make entry to them to “shop,” and leave when they were done. Videos and photos have been taken to document that fact.
As of late, our own White Ibis in Florida are now leaving the middle of the Everglades to move to neighborhood areas to score free meals. Why risk their lives with too many alligators around?
So join pigeons, crows, and geese. Once one does it, the species doesn’t fear it any more.
Happy behavioral birding!
