Birding Today: Birds live longer than previously thought

Birds have been in existence longer than we have, and for the longest time, it was believed that Archaeopteryx was the first bird that was on earth. Then in China, Aurornis xui was located and is believed to have been around 10 million years prior in the avian family tree. It was believed to have been a glider from tree to tree. Give it time and there will be another species of dinosaur that is older.
Humanity is easy to discern the age of with all the giveaway gray hair, frail bodies, or arthritic joints. Birds seem to always look the same and it is hard or even very difficult to age them. We can do this with the Great Blue Heron for about its first five years with distinguishing colored feathers, but that’s about the best that it gets. Banding records then become necessary.
The most famous example of this is the Laysan Albatross named Wisdom. In 1956, she was banded by Chandler Robbins and once again in 2002. She has born at least 36 chicks and could easily be older than her current supposed 70 years, as she was found by Robbins as an adult. Still going strong and breeding, Wisdom is a perfect example of a bird that is almost timeless.
The Patuxent Wildlife Research Center holds banding records for some of the oldest birds recorded, and we do have a direct handle on one fact: many birds live a lot longer than we imagined. It is also difficult to recapture the same banded bird again, though it does occur upon occasion.
As with many other species, how long any given bird lives is along the same lines of thought. Island residents are generally longer lived, as they don’t have invasive species brought by humans UNLESS humans were there before and brought them.
Larger birds usually live longer than smaller species.
Longer living birds usually have fewer young every year.
Birds that take their time reaching adulthood (like many pelagic species) and have many immature plumages often live longer lives. The caveat that always exists is the number of birds in that species studied, invasive species, and victims of long line fishing.
Getting back to Patuxent and wild bird longevity, the Bald Eagle has reached 49 years, Sandhill Crane has lived up to 37 years old, Great Blue Heron reached 24, but the all time winner was a Pink Cockatoo at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago that made it to the ripe old age of 83.
Fast forward into the future and let’s see what genetic engineering will do for the avian species IF permitted. But realistically, how long can species like hybrids survive that take the best from both species? How long does the Blue-winged Warbler or the Golden-winged Warbler survive alone and as a hybrid? Is there any difference? Can anyone get me some data from Patuxent on this?
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
