Birding Today: Birds make adjustments for climate changes

Two-thirds of North American birds risk extinction by the end of this century. However, we can protect 75 percent of those vulnerable by keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is a tall order, but conservationists simply are required to protect the needs of birds now, as well as the places that they will need in the future. What compounds this difficulty is the fact that we are living in a climate-adjusted future.
Observation over the past half century has been showing general adjustments in the weather, especially during the winter and breeding season. It has been no secret that birds are and have been quickly adjusting range patterns and some odd birds have appeared in very unusual places. Just as a short example, the Brown Booby has been seen in Oklahoma for two years running, as has the recently seen Blue-gray Gnatcatcher. Oddly enough, both of these birds have been seen in Tulsa. Are they seeking to colonize new territories? Chances are excellent for just that. A few years ago, there was even a Brown Pelican that spent two weeks in the coldest part of January at Boomer Lake in Stillwater.
Conversely, writer’s study species, the Green Heron, has begun to disappear from normal nesting sites, also in Stillwater, which has been observed over a five-year period. We began studies with six clutches of these birds in the summer at the high point, and in 2020, we had one full clutch, followed by another successful clutch of three and a failed clutch where the eggs had been overheated. What saved the successful clutch was the fact that the nest was on the cooler east side of Boomer Lake instead of the sun-drenched and afternoon west side of the lake.
Wintering seasons show the most pronounced temperature adjustments, as climate change also takes place then, which can be seen with odd-wintering species. Downeast Maine even experienced a Baltimore Oriole in the dead of winter a few years ago. Also note that hummingbirds of some species have been shifting laterally from Arizona to spend portions of the winter on the southeast coast.
Certain species of birds are counted via Audubon’s Climate Watch from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15 and May 15 to June 15 yearly. The species in question are vulnerable specifically: American and Lesser Goldfinch, Eastern and Spotted Towhee, Western, Eastern, and Mountain Bluebird, Painted Bunting, and Brown-headed, Pygmy, White- and Red-breasted Nuthatches. The towhees, bunting, and goldfinches mentioned are recently added species found across a wider spectrum, as well as urban regions.
It is paramount that everyone who cares for birds do their best to get on board to help them thrive, as the recent times have been unkind to them. For additional information and how to do your part, see https://www.audubon.org/conservation/climate-watch.
Thanks for being a good bird steward and your anticipated help is needed. This is the first study using independent volunteer data to assist in validating climate suitability projections.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
