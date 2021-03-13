Birders set their clocks according to spring migration NOT daylight savings time. We don’t care about the groundhog on the east coast, but we do pay attention when we hear our first American Woodcock. We’re like kids in a candy store when we have seen enough of winter and this year we had one heck of a cold snap.
Depending upon where you are located in our fine country, that is what dictates spring. All of our springs are different, and with good reason. The birds tell us when and where they are. Where you choose to be is an entirely different story when it comes to your want lists.
A friend in Wyoming was surprised by the sighting of her first Sandhill Crane in February, but in warm winters they might not have gone very far south. We must also take juvenile birds into consideration, as their migration is not necessarily an adult’s migration. It takes them a little time to adjust to movement with the rest of their species. Depending upon their flock and where they overwinter is another story.
By early March in the central southern states, we begin looking for the first Least Sandpiper in late February, but not necessary so next spring. Then we think about Franklin’s Gull, Neotropic Cormorant, Cliff and Barn Swallows, then our like-clockwork Purple Martins, which by the way, have shown up.
The American Robin changes its behavior in winter as it forms larger flocks, then removes itself from the forests when it has made short order of dried winter fruit still on the trees. Honestly, since robins are present all year long, we look at the first vernal equinox as the first day of spring. However, when the ground is soft enough through rain and warm temperatures, the robin knows that the first day of spring is when it can get worms from the ground. That’s what my friendly neighborhood robin told me.
Our raptors tell us the same thing when they see Song Sparrows, plenty of gulls (there was a head at my favorite hot spot for shorebirds a few days ago), as well as Downy Woodpeckers and Carolina Chickadees waiting to greet our migrants at the doorways of our favorite birding venues.
Red-winged Blackbirds have begun to call, even though many never really left during the winter. The American Goldfinches were doing the same, and our slate-colored Dark-eyed Juncos allowed the cismontanus subspecies to join in more numbers than usual, along with the occasional Pink-sided Junco, but they were only coming from next door in Colorado, right?
The Yellow-rumped Warbler was here and there during the winter, though those numbers will be increasing from just south of us, Black-and-White Warblers will be joining in, along with the Yellow-headed Blackbird, and we’ll see the Lapland Longspur departing, while the American Pipit may allow us a photo if so inclined while among Killdeer. That really happened.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
