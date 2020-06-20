Birding Today: Birds rely on multiple ecosystems for survival

We learned in science that life revolves around elements that include hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, nitrogen, sulfur, and phosphorus, as well as an energy source. We know that DNA is comprised of a double helix that instructs cells to form genetically to grow, function, develop, and reproduce. Cells also form ecosystems that work together harmoniously with other living systems.
Birds and the formation of life in their world rely upon multiple ecosystems to help them reproduce efficiently provided all the necessary components are present. When a link is missing, birds possibly can substitute one ecosystem for another unless they are so far out of sync they must go elsewhere to obtain the necessities that they require. This why animals require protections for survival, as had been proven a century ago through experience.
Consider the hummingbird as an example, as everyone is acquainted with that diminutive, yet resilient animal. There are 17 species in the US, not all completely alike, but they will generally build nests between 10 and 90 feet high in willow, cottonwood, mulberry, or shrubs.
Hummingbirds have tiny nests that must grow as their young do from a jellybean-sized egg. This means that they require leaves, twigs, plant fibers, spider silk, and lichens to permit the nest to stretch while the two youngsters grow to fledging. It is even better if the trees can provide all these materials for the hummingbird ecosystem, as well as protein food for the nestlings.
Lichens are a living algae and fungus ecosystem as is the cyanobacteria formed with the merging of the two, which grows on rocks, walls, trees, and bark and are susceptible to pollutants. Ungulates in the north eat lichens in their diet, making them less available.
If all the spiders (another ecosystem) died, the hummingbird could find other material to keep the nest together, but at what cost to its life and young? We also take into account the temperature rise on a global scale and they may not be able to adapt to the sudden change as the nest is now exposed to excess heat requiring a shift north.
Add kleptoparasites to the mix, which steal nesting material, possibly forcing the hummingbird to spend more time on another clutch, which takes away from nesting season time. Excessive rain and/or violent storms only compound the problem, and that would require additional nesting if a new nest had to be built and more eggs lain.
Instead of two, the hummingbird would lay only one egg to make it easier to feed one nestling to fledging to save time.
As can be seen, our hummingbirds have a lot to deal with, time is slipping away, and the female may have to travel further for more nesting material and food to feed the young, making bird protections a stark reality and necessity in order for the species to survive and not face extinction.
Nobody thought we’d lose the Passenger Pigeon, which were millions strong until one day, they were gone, just for sport.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
