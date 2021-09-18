BIRDING TODAY: Black-billed Cuckoo prefers forest life

Quite some time ago, writer discussed the otherworldly appearance of the Black-billed Cuckoo nestling and slightly older youngster. Since the adult appears and is discovered occasionally in Oklahoma during spring migration, it is time to fill in the blanks, as perhaps it will appear in the fall for some lucky individual eventually.
The adults aren’t as widely observed as the Yellow-billed Cuckoo that breeds east of the Rockies and Baja California area. It is more common in the northern climes where young may be occasionally encountered. The black-billed is more of a forest and deep-forest denizen. The birds will nest nearly upon the ground to as high as 10 feet or better, in assorted locales, some near swampy areas and others in brambly overgrown areas, not always densely concealed. It is dependent upon the nest builder.
Interestingly, but nowhere near out of the ordinary, both cuckoos often lay their eggs in one another’s nests. They are parasitic to some degree and documentation indicates that the eggs have been discovered in the nests of the Northern Cardinal, Cedar Waxwing, Wood Thrush, and a few other species. Though not a dominant trait necessarily, this follows suit with about 40 percent of worldwide species of cuckoo.
The Black-billed Cuckoo is equal to the Yellow-billed Cuckoo as the purveyor of caterpillars. If there is ever a caterpillar invasion in southern areas, chances are high that this will bring both species of cuckoo, so one could have a better chance to observe the black-billed at work, where they will appear out of their designated regions in higher numbers. Both birds can appear out in the open and remain still and silent, so one may not even realize that they are there unless the area is carefully scanned with binoculars
Juvenile Yellow-billed Cuckoos are usually found in their breeding areas between June and August. They briefly lack the yellow bill and could be confused with a Black-billed Cuckoo. They will likely not show the yellow orbital ring, either, though it will usually be the wrong time of year for the Black-billed Cuckoo to be in situ, as they are in the process of procreating.
Adult Black-billed Cuckoos possess a red orbital ring with small white tips on the insides of the tail feathers. Orbital rings are usually only observable at close range.
Both species of cuckoo are about the same size. The black-billed has a slightly shorter wingspan, weighing in at about 1.8 ounces, while the yellow-billed is about half an ounce heavier. If seen in flight, the black-billed has an off-white breast and lower body with little or no rufous on the primaries or secondary feathers like the yellow-billed. Flights of both birds are smooth and flowing like kingbirds.
The juvenile Black-billed Cuckoo shows a pale greenish orbital ring, slender and partly gray bill, buffy throat, and small pale tips on inner gray tail feathers between June and September.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
