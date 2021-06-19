Birding Today: Causes of bird deaths unknown

Since last month, writer has heard about assorted news stories on all types of media regarding recent bird deaths. It began on the east coast and then began traveling all over the country about grackles and blue jays showing up all over with what appeared to be blindness and neurological issues.
We also know that even before the coronavirus hit, dead birds were also discovered in assorted locations, like around telephone poles and even dropped out of the skies in front of people. Coworkers used to tell me about them and asked what the cause was. At the time, there was nothing positive to go on then, and now there still is not, except what could be educated guesses, rehabilitators, and general opinion. Mostly we began to think that it was pesticides.
During the pandemic of 2020, more of us were able to be outside and bird watch a lot more than we used to. Reports flooded in from everywhere, and that was when we really learned that we are more closely tied to wildlife than we ever though before. Zoonoses were studied more than ever and the topic was on the lips of everyone in largely populated regions.
The news and photos were all over social media and it escaped the attention of no one.
It is happening yet again in 2021 and the 17-year cicada is being looked at now as a possible bacterial carrier or contaminant. Pesticides are still also suspect, as if ingested during a meal, the same signs are present in the victim.
As a former volunteer for one of the largest wildlife rehabilitation facilities on the east coast, issues such as this were attributed to West Nile Virus transmitted by mosquitoes. For those of us that treated these animals (mostly corvids and owls), PPE (personal protective equipment) was not an option, IT WAS A FACT OF LIFE. Nobody knew if it was a zoonotic disease that would carry over to humans, but clearly we were not going to take our chances, especially since the deceased animals were tested and some of these came back positive.
Ticks also carry many pathogens, some of which include Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and a host of others.
The truth at this time, is that anything can be suspect. Be vigilant and dress appropriately if traveling or spending time in heavily wooded areas. Do a tick check even if you are dressed properly in questionable locations. Learn what tick eggs look like and how to destroy them. Eradicate all standing water around your residences and stay inside during times of heavy mosquito presence. None of this is new information. People have been taking these precautions for decades.
Above all, do not handle live wild animals. Use protection if you find it necessary to handle dead ones. After doing what you feel that you must, wash your hands well.
Do no harm to opossums and vultures, as they protect and serve you better than you will ever know.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.